Georgina has more than fifteen years' experience writing and editing for web, print and voice. With a background in marketing and a passion for words, the time Georgina spent with companies like Sausage Software and sitepoint.com cemented her lasting interest in the media, persuasion, and communications culture.
Georgina's articles
Getting the Message Right
Site Launched? Review Your Copy
5 Common Punctuation Problems to Avoid
Why Consistent Language Matters
10 Interface Typos You Don’t Even Know You’re Making
In this article, I'll highlight the 10 most common user interface typos I see and help you avoid them.
Using Short Form Words Online: a Primer
Use a Beta Test to Source User-Generated Content and Build Your Brand
Create a Style Guide for Your Brand
Should Your Site Be Written in Natural Language?
Natural language is usually easy to read, because you’re avoiding words you wouldn’t naturally say, and it typically has a predictable, chatty rhythm, so even long sentences can be easy to follow.
Should Your Site be Written in Plain English?
The Copy Conundrum Redux: Localized English
English might be the official language of 88 states, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t regional variations that you need to cater to if you’re targeting anyone beyond your own local borders.
Internationalization: The Copy Conundrum
Making Demands: When to Say Please in Instructions and CTAs
7 Reasons Your Copy Briefs Don’t Work
Framing Help Content with Personal Pronouns
Do you respond better to "Open My Help File" or "Open Your Help File". Does it make a difference? Georgia Laidlaw gets up close and personal with pronouns.
How to Use As Featured In Block to Impress the Right People
Georgina Laidlaw wonders if those "as seen in" or "as featured in" blocks used on so many sites have as positive an effect as the site owners might think.
Is Your Home Page Just One Big Cliche?
Test Your Web Copy: the Why, When and How
Of all the aspects of a website that should be user tested, the effectiveness of text - web copy - should be a top priority. Georgina Laidlaw explains how you could go about it.
Does Grammar Even Matter Any More?
This article is about's Georgina Laidlaw's insight about how important Grammar is.
Your Guide to the 10-Minute Homepage Copy Review
Should You Use Features or Benefits to Sell Your Stuff?
This article will help you decide where you should focus your product.
Make Your Homepage Copy More Readable in 1 Easy Step
In this tutorial, you will learn how to make your homepage copy more readable, by simplifying the language you use and product's features and benefits.
Launching an MVP? You’ll Need More Than an MVW
SEO Can Help You Communicate
This article will let you know about Georgina Laidlaw's client, and how SEO can help in communicating.
Tell Your Story with a Brand Vocabulary
In this article, we're going to a much deeper topic by looking at one of the main text-related problems that online businesses—particularly startups—face.
Interface Text: Call To Action or Hidden Hurdle?
Is Routine Undermining Your Productivity?
How to Avoid Retainer-client Burnout
Talk Yourself Up … Without Sounding Like an Egomaniac
Put the You Back Into Freelance Business
