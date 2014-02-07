Dan's articles
A CRM with Neo4j and REST
By Dan Schaefer,
In this article, we'll build a little CRM example by zooming in on the management structure of a fictional sales organization and see how easy it is to make complex queries of the database.
Create a Neo4j Graph Database Using the REST API
By Dan Schaefer,
This article will focus on setting up Neo4j to implement a simple CRM. We'll look at Cypher, the Neo4j REST API, and examples on consuming the REST API.
The Art & Science of Great Website Color Selection
By Dan Schaefer,
Choosing colors is something we all do from preschool, but that doesn't means it gets easier. Dan has some method to apply to your color selection madness.
Uno! Use Sinatra to Implement a REST API
By Dan Schaefer,
A Simple Admin for Padrino
By Dan Schaefer,
Eye-Catching Animations with GreenSock
By Dan Schaefer,
This article introduces the GreenSock set of tools, which are used to create JavaScript based animations.
Visualizing Data with D3
By Dan Schaefer,
This article introduces the D3 graphics library. This article shows how to create data driven graphics using D3.