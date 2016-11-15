Skip to main content

20+ Docs and Guides for Front-end Developers (No. 10)

By Louis Lazaris

HTML & CSS

It’s that time again to get learning! As before, I’ve collected a number of different learning resources, including guides, docs, and other useful websites to help you get up to speed in different areas of front-end development.

So please enjoy the tenth installment of our Docs and Guides series and don’t forget to let me know in the comments of any others that I haven’t yet included.

1. CSS Mod Queries and Range Selectors

You’ll understand this one better if you read Patrick Clancey’s recent article on A List Apart on “mod queries”. This is a tool/guide that helps you understand these CSS selectors and how they can be used to lay out unknown numbers of items in grid layouts.

CSS Mod Queries and Range Selectors

2. You Might Not Need JavaScript

With the smart warning that these components might not be semantic or accessible to all users, this site has collected a bunch of different techniques that demonstrate what can be done with just HTML, CSS, Sass.

You Might Not Need JavaScript

3. The HTML5 Mega Cheat Sheet

A really comprehensive infographic, available to download as a PDF, that covers HTML5 tags (old, new, and obsolete), attributes, desktop and mobile browser support, event handlers, and Canvas features.

The HTML5 Mega Cheat Sheet

4. SVG Authoring Guide

An official document from the W3C that ‘describes some best practices for creating interoperable, reusable, performant, efficient, and practical SVG documents, using explanations and code samples.’ The document provides guidance without setting requirements and is useful for developers creating SVGs manually.

SVG Authoring Guide

5. HTML 5.2 W3C Working Draft

Although the WHATWG HTML5 spec continues to be a “living standard” without versions, the W3C is pushing ahead with increments for their spec. If you’re interested in looking at what’s new and different in HTML5.2, this is a good place to start.

HTML 5.2 W3C Working Draft

6. Web Developer Checklist

A nice, extensive checklist for developers when finishing a project. Includes categories for usability, accessibility, SEO, code quality, security, and lots more. Also, each item in the categories includes links to help you check off the items.

Web Developer Checklist

7. Can I animate…?

A simple site that allows you to search for a CSS property and it will tell you if that property is “animatable” and will provide further info on how browsers calculate the animation.

Can I animate...?

8. Test on the right mobile devices

BrowserStack’s guide to mobile device testing, based on market share data, OS versions, screen sizes, viewports and resolutions, etc. As the site explains: “We have gained insights from usage statistics of over 30,000 BrowserStack customers, and current global market trends. The lists are continuously updated to include latest and upcoming devices.”

Test on the right mobile devices

9. Designer’s Web Performance Optimization Checklist

Jon Yablonski created this dynamic checklist, which is based on an article he authored, for designers to add some valuable and generally easy-to-implement performance improvements to their front-end projects. Each item has links to the appropriate section of the associated article.

Designer's Web Performance Optimization Checklist

10. How available are the web platform’s features?

“Powered by data from caniuse.com and StatCounter, this page indicates the percentage of users who have a browser that natively supports various web platform features. Obviously, this doesn’t consider polyfill-ability or other fallback scenarios.”

How available are the web platform's features?

11. The State Of JavaScript Developer Survey

“Over nine thousand developers took part in the first edition of the State Of JavaScript survey. They answered questions on topics ranging from front-end frameworks and state management, to build tools and testing libraries. You’ll find out which libraries developers most want to learn next, and which have the highest satisfaction ratings. And hopefully, this data will help you make sense of the ever-changing JavaScript ecosystem.”

The State Of JavaScript Developer Survey

12. Mobile Usage Statistics

This is a real-time, animated mobile usage data infographic that demonstrates how various aspects of online activity grow with each passing second.

Mobile Usage Statistics

13. A Comprehensive Guide to Font Loading Strategies

Zach Leatherman’s detailed and technical guide to dealing with web fonts with lots of best practices and recommendations for developers dealing with this issue.

A Comprehensive Guide to Font Loading Strategie

14. MDN Learning Area

This one may have gone under your radar. It’s mostly for beginners so not applicable to all of us, but it’s a nice central location for getting quick access to all sorts of resources on learning HTML, CSS, and JavaScript on Mozilla Developer Network.

MDN Learning Area

15. Bouncy Ball

The team at Sparkbox have put together a simple, interactive page that demonstrates how to use various technologies to create a bouncing ball animation. This might a good way to compare APIs and potential coding overhead when considering using an animation library.

Bouncy Ball

16. Accessibility Guidelines (checklist)

“Making work accessible creates a better experience across the board. Use this checklist to help build accessibility into your process no matter your role or stage in a project.” Includes sections for developers, engineers, project managers, quality assurance, and editorial.

Accessibility Guidelines (checklist)

17. WebAIM Accessibility Checklist

This is a more technical and detailed accessibility checklist from the folks at WebAIM, available on a web page or as a PDF, divided into parts for HTML and Scripts/Plugins.

WebAIM Accessibility Checklist

18. You don’t (may not) need Lodash/Underscore

A nice extensive resource that lists techniques using vanilla JavaScript to replace stuff done by utility libraries like Lodash and Underscore, including mention of browser support for each technique.

You don't (may not) need Lodash/Underscore

19. Accessibility Patterns for the Web

From Ian McBurnie, a developer at eBay, this is a nice little testing ground for accessible web patterns like autocomplete, checkboxes, flyout menus, pagination, tooltips, and lots more. You’ll also find documentation for these in the associated GitBook.

Accessibility Patterns for the Web

20. Angular Code Review

Checklist for Angular 1.x to help you do a code review and ensure you’re using recognized best practices for style, architecture, security, accessibility, and performance. You can also sign up to be notified when a similar checklist is available for Angular 2.

Angular Code Review

