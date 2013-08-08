Skip to main content

2 HTML5 On Screen Keyboard Demos (Touch Support)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

All these examples use HTML5 Canvas to draw on-screen keyboards.

1. OnScreen keyboard implemented in HTML5 canvas with multitouch support via touch events API and Magictouch.js

Multitouch keyboard implemented with HTML5 canvas, touch events API and Magictouch.js

Note: demo works if you open your web dev tools console.

OnScreen-Keyboard.jpg
SourceDemoCode

2. Online Virtual Keyboard With Canvas and Javascript

HTML Canvas and Javascript based virtual, online, onscreen keyboard for testing and whatever fun you can make out of it.

Online-Virtual-Keyboard.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

