2 HTML5 On Screen Keyboard Demos (Touch Support)

All these examples use HTML5 Canvas to draw on-screen keyboards.

1. OnScreen keyboard implemented in HTML5 canvas with multitouch support via touch events API and Magictouch.js

Multitouch keyboard implemented with HTML5 canvas, touch events API and Magictouch.js

Note: demo works if you open your web dev tools console.



SourceDemoCode

2. Online Virtual Keyboard With Canvas and Javascript

HTML Canvas and Javascript based virtual, online, onscreen keyboard for testing and whatever fun you can make out of it.



Source + Demo