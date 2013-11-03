Getting System Fonts Using JavaScript
Just a couple of ways to get the System Fonts using JavaScript. There are ref links below with demos.
try {
//adds a swf to the page and reads fonts
$('body').append('');
$('#flashcontent').flash(
{
"src": "resources/FontList.swf",
"width": "1",
"height": "1",
"swliveconnect": "true",
"id": "flashfontshelper",
"name": "flashfontshelper"
},
{ update: false });
//timeout required for swf to settle.
setTimeout(function()
{
console.log(window.fonts);
return window.fonts;
}, _this.settings.flashDelay);
}
catch(ex) {
_this.errors.push('No fonts detected.');
return fonts;
}
Another way
try {
//adds a swf to the page and reads fonts
$('body').append('').flash(
{
"src": "resources/fonts.swf",
"width": "1",
"height": "1",
"swliveconnect": "true",
"id": "flashfontshelper",
"name": "flashfontshelper"
},
{ update: false });
//timeout required for swf to settle.
setTimeout(function()
{
var fonts = "",
obj = document.getElementById("flashfontshelper");
//get fonts
if (obj && typeof(obj.GetVariable) != "undefined") {
fonts = obj.GetVariable("/:user_fonts").replace(/,/g,", ");
}
if (!fonts) {
fonts = "No Flash or Java fonts detected";
_this.errors.push('No Flash or Java fonts detected.');
}
console.log(fonts);
return fonts;
}, 100);
return true;
}
catch(ex) {
fonts = this.errors.push('No Flash or Java fonts detected.');
}
errors:
Uncaught TypeError: Property ‘fontList’ of object [object Object] is not a function
