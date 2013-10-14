5 FREE Online Browser Testing Tools
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Another set of automated browser testing tools but in this post they are free ones – 6 FREE Online Browser Testing Tools. They automate the process of viewing your site across browsers. Enjoy!
1. Browsershots
It makes screenshots of your web design in different operating systems and browsers.
2. Browserling
An interactive cross-browser testing.
3. IE NetRenderer
Allows you to check how a website is rendered by Internet Explorer 10, 9, 8, 7, 6 or 5.5, as seen from a high speed datacenter located in Germany.
4. Expression Web SuperPreview
A visual debugging tool for cross-browser testing.
5. IETester
It is a free WebBrowser that allows you to have the rendering and javascript engines of IE10, IE9, IE8, IE7 IE 6 and IE5.5 on Windows 8 desktop, Windows 7, Vista and XP, as well as the installed IE in the same process.
6. Lunascape ORION
A simple, easy to use browser for Windows.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
