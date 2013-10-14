5 FREE Online Browser Testing Tools

Another set of automated browser testing tools but in this post they are free ones – 6 FREE Online Browser Testing Tools. They automate the process of viewing your site across browsers. Enjoy!

1. Browsershots

It makes screenshots of your web design in different operating systems and browsers.



Source + Demo

2. Browserling

An interactive cross-browser testing.



Source + Demo

3. IE NetRenderer

Allows you to check how a website is rendered by Internet Explorer 10, 9, 8, 7, 6 or 5.5, as seen from a high speed datacenter located in Germany.



Source + Demo

4. Expression Web SuperPreview

A visual debugging tool for cross-browser testing.



SourceDemo

5. IETester

It is a free WebBrowser that allows you to have the rendering and javascript engines of IE10, IE9, IE8, IE7 IE 6 and IE5.5 on Windows 8 desktop, Windows 7, Vista and XP, as well as the installed IE in the same process.



Source + Demo

6. Lunascape ORION

A simple, easy to use browser for Windows.



Source + Demo