Youtube Video Thumbnail URLS

The YouTube documentation is shambles so here is a quick reference of how you do this and what it means. This post follows on from an earlier post on how to display YouTube Video thumbs using jQuery.

The first one in the list is a full size image and others are thumbnail images.

http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/0.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/1.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/2.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/3.jpg

http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/0.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/1.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/2.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/3.jpg



There os also high quality, medium quality and standard definition version of the thumbnails.

http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/default.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/hqdefault.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/mqdefault.jpg http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/sddefault.jpg

http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/default.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/hqdefault.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/mqdefault.jpg



http://img.youtube.com/vi/dXo0LextZTU/sddefault.jpg

