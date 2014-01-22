Web Performance Tricks – Beyond the Basics

You can also reduce the filesize of HTML documents by omitting some tags that aren’t needed. This does tend to look rather hacky and seems to go against standards, so it should only be done when deploying to production if at all – that way you don’t confuse other developers who work on the same code.

Prefetch

Prefecthing is when you tell the browser a resource will be needed in advance. The resource can be the IP of a domain (DNS prefetch), a static resource like an image or a CSS file, or even an entire page.

When you expect the user to go to another domain after visiting your site, or, for example, you host your static resources on a subdomain like images.example.com , DNS prefetching can help remove the few miliseconds it takes for the DNS servers to resolve images.example.com to an IP address. The gain isn’t much, but accumulated, it can shave off some decent loading time off the requests you make your user’s browser do. DNS prefetching is done with a <link> in the <head> like so: <link href="//images.example.com" rel="dns-prefetch" /> and is supported in all major browsers. If you have any subdomains you expect the current visitor to load after they’re done with the page they’re currently on, there’s no reason not to use DNS prefetch.

When you know some resources are going to be needed on the next visit, you can prefetch them and have them stored in the browser cache. For example, if you have a blog and on that blog a two-part article, you can make sure the static resources (i.e. images) from the second part are pre-loaded. This is done like so: <link href="//images.example.com/sept/mypic.jpg" rel="prefetch" /> . Picasa Web Albums uses this extensively to pre-fetch 2 following images to the one you’re currently viewing. On older browsers, you can make this happen by loading a phantom Image element in JavaScript:

var i = new Image (); i . src = 'http://images.example.com/sept/mypic.jpg' ;

This loads the image into the cache, but doesn’t use it anywhere. This method won’t work for CSS and JS files, though, so you’ll have to be inventive with those resources if you want them prefetched on ancient browsers. XMLHttpRequest springs to mind – load them via ajax, and don’t use them anywhere. See here on how to pull that off.

One thing to be mindful of is prefetching only the resources we’re certain or almost certain the user will need. If the user is reading a paginated blog post, sure, prefetch. If the user is on a form submission screen, definitely prefetch the resources they can expect on the screen they get redirected to after submitting. Don’t prefetch your entire site, and don’t prefetch randomly – consider the bandwidth, and use prefetching sparingly, keeping mobile devices in mind. Mobile devices are typically on limited bandwidth, and pre-downloading a 2MB image probably wouldn’t be very user friendly. You can avoid these issues by selectively prefetching – detect when a user is on a mobile device or on a limited bandwidth connection and don’t use prefetching in those cases. Better yet, add settings to your website and ask people to agree to prefetching – save their preference into localStorage and hash it with the user agent string, allowing them to allow or disallow prefetching on every device separately.

You can also prefetch and prerender entire pages. Prefetching pages means fetching their DOM content – the HTML. This usually doesn’t provide much of a speed boost due to most of the content actually being in JavaScript, CSS and images – content not fetched by the page prefetch. This type of fetching is currently only fully supported by Firefox. Prerendering is another matter – prerendering is only in Chrome, and it not only fetches the DOM behind the scenes, but also all related content in the form of CSS, JS and images. In fact, it already renders the entire page in the background – the page is sitting in RAM, fully opened and rendered, waiting to be visited. This allows the change to be instant when a user clicks the prerendered link, but introduces the same problems as described in the previous paragraph – bandwidth can suffer. Additionally, your server registers this prerender as a visit, so you might get some skewed analytics if the user actually changes his mind and doesn’t end up opening the prerendered website. The prerender syntax is: <link rel="prerender" href="http://example.com/sept/my-post-part-2"> .

At the moment, there is only one proper way to detect your page being prerendered or prefetched, and that’s with the Page Visibility API, which is currently supported in all major browsers except the Android browser and Opera Mini. You use this API to make sure the page is actually being watched, and then initiate any analytics tracking you might be doing.