To recap what has been a fruitful year for jQuery Mobile we thought we would give you our list of the Top 25 jQuery Mobile Plugins of 2013! There’s lots of good jQuery Mobile plugins that have been released this year but this list is what we think are the ones worthy of a mention as we recap the year that’s been. Hopefully you’ll like it! Enjoy ;)

Categories:

Calendar/Date/Time Pickers Maps Menus/Navigation Images/Galleries Layout Pagination Themes/Components/Templates Device Detection Scrolling Sound

Calendar/Date/Time Pickers

1. Mobi Pick

Android-style datepicker widget for jQuery Mobile. It uses the date library XDate and allows progressive enhancement for date input fields using Modernizr.



SourceDemo

2. jQueryMobile – DateBox

A Date and Time Picker plugin for jQueryMobile 1.2.0+



Source + Demo

3. JQM Calendar

Simple iOS-style calendar plugin for jQuery Mobile for both showing activities or picking dates.



SourceDemo

Maps

5. Google maps v3 plugin for jQuery and jQuery Mobile

The Google Map version 3 plugin for jQuery and jQM takes away some of the head aches from working with the Google Map API. Instead of having to use Google event listeners for simple events like click, you can use jQuery click events on the map and markers.



SourceDemo

6. Leaflet

It is a modern open-source JavaScript library for mobile-friendly interactive maps. It is developed by Vladimir Agafonkin with a team of dedicated contributors. Weighing just about 33 KB of JS, it has all the features most developers ever need for online maps.



SourceDemo

Menus/Navigation

7. Mmenu

A jQuery plugin for creating slick, app look-alike sliding menus for you mobile website with only one line of javascript.



Source + Demo

8. Naver

An easy way to turn any navigation system into a responsive-ready, mobile-friendly toggle.



Source + Demo

Images/Galleries

9. jQuery Flip

jQuery/jQuery mobile plugin to give Flipboard app like effect. Flip effect uses css 3d transform.



SourceDemo

10. PhotoSwipe

It is a FREE HTML/CSS/JavaScript based image gallery specifically targeting mobile devices.



SourceDemo

11. bxSlider

The Responsive jQuery Content Slider



SourceDemo

12. ImageFlip

Simple JQuery Mobile Image Gallery Plugin



SourceDemo

13. Swipebox

A jQuery “lightbox” plugin for desktop, mobile and tablet.



Source + Demo

Layout

14. jQuery Mobile Splitview Plugin

This is a plugin for jQuery Mobile that detects your device’s browser width and renders pages accordingly – e.g. splitview for desktop and tablets, and standard jqm for mobile phones.



SourceDemo

15. jquery-mobile-960

Is a port of 960 grid to jquery mobile. It merge the flexibility of 960.gs, and the ease of jquery mobile. It aims to bring more flexibility to jquery-mobile layout and thus make it easier to use on tablets.



SourceDemo

16. jqGrid Mobile

jQuery Grid Mobile Plugin



Source + Demo

Pagination

17. jQuery Mobile Pagination Plugin

A jQuery Mobile plugin for sequential pagination between pages with support for touch, mouse, and keyboard! Simply add this plugin to your page and link together documents via ordinary HTML anchors. jQuery Mobile Pagination will enhance those links with touch-drag navigation in browsers that support touch events.



SourceDemo

18. Listomatic

A simple to use jquery mobile listview pagination plugin that will take care of the pagination for you for any jquery mobile list including a list with search capabilities.



Source + Demo

Theme/Components/Templates

19. Graphite

A beautiful and minimalist theme pack and generator for jQuery Mobile 1.3.1



Source + Demo

20. jQuery Mobile Flat-UI Theme

Theme for jQuery Mobile based on Flat-UI.



SourceDemo

21. NativeDroid

A jQuery mobile theme.



Source + Demo

22. jQuery Mobile Square-UI Theme

Theme for jQuery Mobile based on Square-UI.



SourceDemo

Device Detection

23. Device.js

makes it easy to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).



SourceDemo

Scrolling

24. Mobiscroll

Works with multiple javascript frameworks, libraries, MVVM frameworks and datasources. Including jQuery, jQuery Mobile, Zepto.JS, Kendo UI, Angular.JS, Backbone JS … and the list goes on. We basically fill the gap of the missing UI controls you were searching for.



SourceDemo

25. jquery-mobile-iscrollview

A javascript that can scroll content in a window within a web browser with very similar behaviour to native scrolling on mobile devices such as iPhone and Android. This means you can scroll a window within the browser using native-like scrollbars and physics.



SourceDemo

Sound

26. Ion.Sound

Plugin for playing sounds on events.



Source + Demo