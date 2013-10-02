4 HTML5 & jQuery Preloading Plugins/Scripts
Here are a few HTML5 & jQuery Preloading plugins/scripts to bring better user experience to your HTML5 web apps. The plugins/scripts load text content, images, backgrounds, video, audio etc… from your static assets and/or linked CSS stylesheets. Enjoy!
1. jQuery.html5Loader
It can preload images, html5 video and audio sources, script and text files.
2. basket.js
It is a small JavaScript library supporting localStorage caching of scripts.
Example:
Single script
basket.require({ url: 'jquery.js' });
Multiplt scripts
basket.require(
{ url: 'jquery.js' },
{ url: 'underscore.js' },
{ url: 'backbone.js' }
);
3. jquery-ajax-html5-cache
A cache for ajax request to reduce the requests.
$.ajax({
url: 'test.json',
dataType: 'json',
localCache: true, // enable localStorage
forceCache: false, // force to make an ajax request and cache it
cacheKey: 'mydata', // the item name in the localStorage
cacheTTL: 3, // the cache live for how long in seconds, default is 60 sec
success: function(o){
console.log(o); //see new ajax function .done()
}
})
4. CreateJS
A suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.
PreloadJS example
var preload = new createjs.LoadQueue();
preload.addEventListener("fileload", handleFileComplete);
preload.loadFile('http://createjs.com/images/404/gBot-confused.jpg');
function handleFileComplete(event) {
document.body.appendChild(event.result);
}
