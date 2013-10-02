4 HTML5 & jQuery Preloading Plugins/Scripts

Here are a few HTML5 & jQuery Preloading plugins/scripts to bring better user experience to your HTML5 web apps. The plugins/scripts load text content, images, backgrounds, video, audio etc… from your static assets and/or linked CSS stylesheets. Enjoy!

1. jQuery.html5Loader

It can preload images, html5 video and audio sources, script and text files.



2. basket.js

It is a small JavaScript library supporting localStorage caching of scripts.

Example:

Single script

basket.require({ url: 'jquery.js' });

Multiplt scripts

basket.require( { url: 'jquery.js' }, { url: 'underscore.js' }, { url: 'backbone.js' } );

3. jquery-ajax-html5-cache

A cache for ajax request to reduce the requests.

$.ajax({ url: 'test.json', dataType: 'json', localCache: true, // enable localStorage forceCache: false, // force to make an ajax request and cache it cacheKey: 'mydata', // the item name in the localStorage cacheTTL: 3, // the cache live for how long in seconds, default is 60 sec success: function(o){ console.log(o); //see new ajax function .done() } })

4. CreateJS

A suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.

PreloadJS example

var preload = new createjs.LoadQueue(); preload.addEventListener("fileload", handleFileComplete); preload.loadFile('http://createjs.com/images/404/gBot-confused.jpg'); function handleFileComplete(event) { document.body.appendChild(event.result); }

