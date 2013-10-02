4 HTML5 & jQuery Preloading Plugins/Scripts

Skip to main content

Here are a few HTML5 & jQuery Preloading plugins/scripts to bring better user experience to your HTML5 web apps. The plugins/scripts load text content, images, backgrounds, video, audio etc… from your static assets and/or linked CSS stylesheets. Enjoy!

1. jQuery.html5Loader

It can preload images, html5 video and audio sources, script and text files.

jQueryhtml5Loader-copy.jpg
SourceDemo

2. basket.js

It is a small JavaScript library supporting localStorage caching of scripts.

Example:
Single script

basket.require({ url: 'jquery.js' });

Multiplt scripts

basket.require(
    { url: 'jquery.js' },
    { url: 'underscore.js' },
    { url: 'backbone.js' }
);

Source

3. jquery-ajax-html5-cache

A cache for ajax request to reduce the requests.

$.ajax({
    url: 'test.json',
    dataType: 'json',
    localCache: true,       // enable localStorage
    forceCache: false,      // force to make an ajax request and cache it
    cacheKey: 'mydata',     // the item name in the localStorage
    cacheTTL: 3,            // the cache live for how long in seconds, default is 60 sec
    success: function(o){
        console.log(o); //see new ajax function .done()
    }
})

Source

4. CreateJS

A suite of Javascript libraries and tools for building rich, interactive experiences with HTML5.

PreloadJS example

var preload = new createjs.LoadQueue();
preload.addEventListener("fileload", handleFileComplete);
preload.loadFile('http://createjs.com/images/404/gBot-confused.jpg');
function handleFileComplete(event) {
    document.body.appendChild(event.result);
}

Source

