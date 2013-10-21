Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Image Gallery Plugins that can help you with showcasing your photos/images. There are heaps of others available around but these ones are what we think the coolest and easy to use compared to the million others out there. Enjoy =)

1. Slider Revolution – Responsive jQuery Plugin

This plugin features tons of unique transition effects, an image preloader, video embedding, autoplay that stops on user interaction and lots of easy to set options to create your own effects.



SourceDemo

2. Sniper

A Powerful Premium Responsive + Liquid WordPress Theme built for Photographers, Creative Agencies or Portfolio website.



SourceDemo

3. Galleriffic 1

Alternate layout using custom previous/next page controls



Source + Demo

4. Galleriffic 2

Thumbnail rollover effects and slideshow crossfades



Source + Demo

5. Ojay Paginated Image Gallery

Paginated image gallery using Ojay.Paginator.In this example demonstrates how to use Ojay.Paginator to condense a selection of pre-existing page content into a smaller, scrollable area, providing a GUI for the user to scroll between pages.



Source+ Demo