5 jQuery Image Gallery Plugins
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Image Gallery Plugins that can help you with showcasing your photos/images. There are heaps of others available around but these ones are what we think the coolest and easy to use compared to the million others out there. Enjoy =)
Related Posts:
1. Slider Revolution – Responsive jQuery Plugin
This plugin features tons of unique transition effects, an image preloader, video embedding, autoplay that stops on user interaction and lots of easy to set options to create your own effects.
2. Sniper
A Powerful Premium Responsive + Liquid WordPress Theme built for Photographers, Creative Agencies or Portfolio website.
3. Galleriffic 1
Alternate layout using custom previous/next page controls
4. Galleriffic 2
Thumbnail rollover effects and slideshow crossfades
5. Ojay Paginated Image Gallery
Paginated image gallery using Ojay.Paginator.In this example demonstrates how to use Ojay.Paginator to condense a selection of pre-existing page content into a smaller, scrollable area, providing a GUI for the user to scroll between pages.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns