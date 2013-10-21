Skip to main content

5 jQuery Image Gallery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Here’s a list of 5 jQuery Image Gallery Plugins that can help you with showcasing your photos/images. There are heaps of others available around but these ones are what we think the coolest and easy to use compared to the million others out there. Enjoy =)

Related Posts:

1. Slider Revolution – Responsive jQuery Plugin

This plugin features tons of unique transition effects, an image preloader, video embedding, autoplay that stops on user interaction and lots of easy to set options to create your own effects.

Slider-Revolution.jpg
SourceDemo

2. Sniper

A Powerful Premium Responsive + Liquid WordPress Theme built for Photographers, Creative Agencies or Portfolio website.

Sniper.jpg
SourceDemo

3. Galleriffic 1

Alternate layout using custom previous/next page controls

Galleriffic.jpg
Source + Demo

4. Galleriffic 2

Thumbnail rollover effects and slideshow crossfades

Galleriffic2.jpg
Source + Demo

5. Ojay Paginated Image Gallery

Paginated image gallery using Ojay.Paginator.In this example demonstrates how to use Ojay.Paginator to condense a selection of pre-existing page content into a smaller, scrollable area, providing a GUI for the user to scroll between pages.

Ojay-Image-Gallery.jpg
Source+ Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns