In this post is another collection of 10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins. Really worth checking out! Enjoy =)

1. CircleType JS

A tiny (2.7kb) jQuery plugin that lets you set type on a circle.



Source + Demo

2. jQuery Selectric

A jQuery plugin designed to help at stylizing and manipulating HTML selects



SourceDemo

3. TinyNav.js

A tiny jQuery plugin (443 bytes minified and gzipped) that converts <ul> and <ol> navigations to a select dropdowns for small screen. It also automatically selects the current page and adds selected=”selected” for that item.



SourceDemo

4. autoNumeric 1.9.18

A jQuery plugin that automatically formats currency and numbers as you type on form inputs. It supports most International numeric formats and currency signs including those used in Europe, North and South America, Asia and India (lakhs**).



Source + Demo

5. mlens

The magnifying glass by musings.it



Source + Demo

6. Phoenix

jQuery plugin to save form fields values



Source + Demo

7. jQuery Raty

A plugin that generates a customizable star rating.



Source + Demo

8. Gridster JS

Gridster is a jQuery plugin that allows building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.



SourceDemo

9. jQuery Infinite Carousel Plugin

A jQuery plugin that allows you to showcase any number of images and videos in a carousel-like fashion. Unlike some other carousels, the Infinite Carousel displays items in a continuous loop no matter how you navigate.



Source + Demo

10. Fraction Slider

is a jQuery plugin for image/text-sliders. It allows you to animate multiple elements per slide. You can set different animation methods like fade or transitions from a certain direction.



SourceDemo