Skip to main content

10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

In this post is another collection of 10 New Cool Random jQuery Plugins. Really worth checking out! Enjoy =)

1. CircleType JS

A tiny (2.7kb) jQuery plugin that lets you set type on a circle.

CircleType-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

2. jQuery Selectric

A jQuery plugin designed to help at stylizing and manipulating HTML selects

jQuery-Selectric.jpg
SourceDemo

3. TinyNav.js

A tiny jQuery plugin (443 bytes minified and gzipped) that converts <ul> and <ol> navigations to a select dropdowns for small screen. It also automatically selects the current page and adds selected=”selected” for that item.

TinyNav-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

4. autoNumeric 1.9.18

A jQuery plugin that automatically formats currency and numbers as you type on form inputs. It supports most International numeric formats and currency signs including those used in Europe, North and South America, Asia and India (lakhs**).

autoNumeric.jpg
Source + Demo

5. mlens

The magnifying glass by musings.it

mlens.jpg
Source + Demo

6. Phoenix

jQuery plugin to save form fields values

Phoenix.jpg
Source + Demo

7. jQuery Raty

A plugin that generates a customizable star rating.

jQuery-Raty.jpg
Source + Demo

8. Gridster JS

Gridster is a jQuery plugin that allows building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

Gridster-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

9. jQuery Infinite Carousel Plugin

A jQuery plugin that allows you to showcase any number of images and videos in a carousel-like fashion. Unlike some other carousels, the Infinite Carousel displays items in a continuous loop no matter how you navigate.

jQuery-Infinite-Carousel.jpg
Source + Demo

10. Fraction Slider

is a jQuery plugin for image/text-sliders. It allows you to animate multiple elements per slide. You can set different animation methods like fade or transitions from a certain direction.

Fraction-Slider.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns