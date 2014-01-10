Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 4/5)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 40-20 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.
40. MeanMenu
Hide or show menu children. Target navigation element to swap out with MeanMenu. Orientation adjustment (centered menu will reposition when you tilt the device). Control screen width at which MeanMenu activates. Expanding/Collapsing sub navigation
39. Wrangle
A responsive, touch-friendly jQuery plugin to wrangle up your images. An experimental plugin that will have you rustling up your herd of photos like a real cowpoke.
38. tiltShift.js
A jQuery plugin that uses the CSS3 image filters to replicate the tilt-shift effect. This is a proof of concept and currently only works in Chrome & Safari 6.
37. tidyTime.js
A jQuery plugin, that provides a more friendly way of displaying time updates to users! Takes any regular time and changes it into more human friendly dialogue such as “It’s just gone noon. It’s quarter past 8 in the evening, it’s nearly half past 4 in the afternoon, it’s just gone 25 to 6” and more.
36. Color Swatches
A free to use jQuery plugin by Max Mackie
35. visualCaptcha
It is the easiest to implement secure Captcha with images instead of text, drag & drop capabilities, mobile-friendly, retina-ready, and with accessibility in mind.
34. Gridster.js
A jQuery plugin that allows building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.
33. Metro Menu
Metro Menu will help you to create a powerful stylish menu. This plugin is responsive and customizable. You can change the color, animation, position, closing methods and more.
32. ALERTIFY.js
JavaScript Alert/Notification System
31. Wookmark jQuery Plugin
A jQuery plugin to create a dynamic, multi-column layout.
30. FERROSLIDER 2
A free jQuery plugin that allows you to organize the contents of websites in a unusual and cool way and navigate through them with a sliding effect.
29. Toolbar.Js
Allows you to quickly create tooltip style toolbars for use in web applications and websites. The toolbar is easily customisable using the twitter bootstrap icons and provides flexability around the toolbars display and number of icons.
28. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard
This is a simple on-screen keyboard powered by JavaScript/jQuery.
27. Tooltipster
A powerful, flexible jQuery plugin enabling you to easily create semantic, modern tooltips enhanced with the power of CSS.
26. fullPage.js
A simple and easy to use plugin to create fullscreen scrolling websites (also known as single page websites). It allows the creation of fullscreen scrolling websites, as well as adding some landscape sliders inside the sections of the site.
25. BACKSTRETCH
A simple jQuery plugin that allows you to add a dynamically-resized, slideshow-capable background image to any page or element
24. jQuery Spellchecker
The jQuery spellchecker is a lightweight plugin that can be used to check the spelling of text within a form field or within a DOM tree.
23. FlowType.JS
Responsive web typography at its finest: font-size and line-height based on element width.
22. iCheck
Super customized checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.
21. jQueryStripe
A jQuery plug-in to create a cool striped gallery object.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns