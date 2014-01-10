Skip to main content

Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 4/5)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 40-20 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.

40. MeanMenu

Hide or show menu children. Target navigation element to swap out with MeanMenu. Orientation adjustment (centered menu will reposition when you tilt the device). Control screen width at which MeanMenu activates. Expanding/Collapsing sub navigation

MeanMenu.jpg
SourceDemo

39. Wrangle

A responsive, touch-friendly jQuery plugin to wrangle up your images. An experimental plugin that will have you rustling up your herd of photos like a real cowpoke.

Wrangle.jpg
Source + Demo

38. tiltShift.js

A jQuery plugin that uses the CSS3 image filters to replicate the tilt-shift effect. This is a proof of concept and currently only works in Chrome & Safari 6.

tiltShift-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

37. tidyTime.js

A jQuery plugin, that provides a more friendly way of displaying time updates to users! Takes any regular time and changes it into more human friendly dialogue such as “It’s just gone noon. It’s quarter past 8 in the evening, it’s nearly half past 4 in the afternoon, it’s just gone 25 to 6” and more.

tidyTime-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

36. Color Swatches

A free to use jQuery plugin by Max Mackie

Color-Swatches.jpg
Source + Demo

35. visualCaptcha

It is the easiest to implement secure Captcha with images instead of text, drag & drop capabilities, mobile-friendly, retina-ready, and with accessibility in mind.

visualCaptcha.jpg
SourceDemo

34. Gridster.js

A jQuery plugin that allows building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns. You can even dynamically add and remove elements from the grid.

Grdister-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

33. Metro Menu

Metro Menu will help you to create a powerful stylish menu. This plugin is responsive and customizable. You can change the color, animation, position, closing methods and more.

MetroMenu.jpg
Source + Demo

32. ALERTIFY.js

JavaScript Alert/Notification System

Alertify-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

31. Wookmark jQuery Plugin

A jQuery plugin to create a dynamic, multi-column layout.

Wookmark.jpg
Source + Demo

30. FERROSLIDER 2

A free jQuery plugin that allows you to organize the contents of websites in a unusual and cool way and navigate through them with a sliding effect.

Ferroslider-2.jpg
SourceDemo

29. Toolbar.Js

Allows you to quickly create tooltip style toolbars for use in web applications and websites. The toolbar is easily customisable using the twitter bootstrap icons and provides flexability around the toolbars display and number of icons.

Toolbar-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

28. jQuery On-Screen Keyboard

This is a simple on-screen keyboard powered by JavaScript/jQuery.

jQuery-On-Screen-Keyboard.jpg
Source + Demo

27. Tooltipster

A powerful, flexible jQuery plugin enabling you to easily create semantic, modern tooltips enhanced with the power of CSS.

Tooltipster.jpg
SourceDemo

26. fullPage.js

A simple and easy to use plugin to create fullscreen scrolling websites (also known as single page websites). It allows the creation of fullscreen scrolling websites, as well as adding some landscape sliders inside the sections of the site.

fullPage-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

25. BACKSTRETCH

A simple jQuery plugin that allows you to add a dynamically-resized, slideshow-capable background image to any page or element

Backstretch.jpg
Source + Demo

24. jQuery Spellchecker

The jQuery spellchecker is a lightweight plugin that can be used to check the spelling of text within a form field or within a DOM tree.

jQuery-Spellchecker.jpg
Source + Demo

23. FlowType.JS

Responsive web typography at its finest: font-size and line-height based on element width.

FlowType-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

22. iCheck

Super customized checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.

iCheck1.jpg
Source + Demo

21. jQueryStripe

A jQuery plug-in to create a cool striped gallery object.

jQueryStripe.jpg
Source + Demo

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

