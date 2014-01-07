Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 2/5)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 80-60 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.
80. Scrolld.js
A unique open source plugin for jQuery. Scrolld.js provides a method for highly precise scrolling for pixel-perfect layouts and navigation using real-time updated data values. With Scrolld.js your scrolling to items will always be exact and will always provide the best user experience.
79. FlipTimer
FlipTimer is a plugin counting the time left to the opening of your under construction website.
78. jQuery Scroll Path
It’s a plugin for defining custom scroll paths.
77. textillate.js
A simple plugin for CSS3 text animations.
76. FitText
FitText makes font-sizes flexible. Use this plugin on your fluid or responsive layout to achieve scalable headlines that fill the width of a parent element.
75. Freetile.js
A plugin for jQuery that enables the organization of webpage content in an efficient, dynamic and responsive layout. It can be applied to a container element and it will attempt to arrange it’s children in a layout that makes optimal use of screen space, by “packing” them in a tight arrangement.
74. hof – Huge On Facebook
A jQuery/Zepto script to display the number of Facebook “Likes” for any given list of links.
73. PowerTip
A jQuery plugin that creates hover tooltips. PowerTip features a very flexible design that is easy to customize, gives you a number of different ways to use the tooltips, has APIs for developers, and supports adding complex data to tooltips.
72. stalactite
A jquery plugin that slowly and lazily packs the contents of an element. Unlike most packing libraries that try to do all the math and sorting up front, stalactite takes a lazy approach and sorts each child element sequentially.
71. jQuery tubular
A jQuery plugin that lets you set a YouTube video as your page background. Just attach it to your page wrapper element, set some options, and you’re on your way.
70. jQuery Custombox v1.1.2
jQuery Modal Window Effects with transitions CSS3.
69. jQuery Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R.
Add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup
68. ALS – ANY LIST SCROLLER
Any List Scroller is the jQuery plugin by musings.it to scroll any list, of any dimension, with any content.
67. TinyNav.js
A tiny jQuery plugin (443 bytes minified and gzipped) that converts <ul> and <ol> navigations to a select dropdowns for small screen. It also automatically selects the current page and adds selected=”selected” for that item.
66. jQuery Vortex
A jQuery plugin which displays HTML elements elliptically, optionally rotating them.
65. iCheck
Super customized checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.
64. SocialCount
A jQuery plugin for lighter and faster Social Networking Widgets
63. Swipe JS
Swipe is the most accurate touch slider.
62. Socialist
a jquery social plugin that creates a social stream (or social “wall”) from multiple social media feeds in one place. Use it to pull content from Facebook pages, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and other social networks…
61. Supersized
A fullscreen background slideshow built using the jQuery library.
