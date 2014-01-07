Skip to main content

Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 2/5)

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 80-60 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.

80. Scrolld.js

A unique open source plugin for jQuery. Scrolld.js provides a method for highly precise scrolling for pixel-perfect layouts and navigation using real-time updated data values. With Scrolld.js your scrolling to items will always be exact and will always provide the best user experience.

Scrolld-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

79. FlipTimer

FlipTimer is a plugin counting the time left to the opening of your under construction website.

FlipTimer.jpg
Source + Demo

78. jQuery Scroll Path

It’s a plugin for defining custom scroll paths.

jQuery-Scroll-Path.jpg
Source + Demo

77. textillate.js

A simple plugin for CSS3 text animations.

Textillate-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

76. FitText

FitText makes font-sizes flexible. Use this plugin on your fluid or responsive layout to achieve scalable headlines that fill the width of a parent element.

FitText.jpg
Source + Demo

75. Freetile.js

A plugin for jQuery that enables the organization of webpage content in an efficient, dynamic and responsive layout. It can be applied to a container element and it will attempt to arrange it’s children in a layout that makes optimal use of screen space, by “packing” them in a tight arrangement.

Freetile-JS.jpg
SourceDemo

74. hof – Huge On Facebook

A jQuery/Zepto script to display the number of Facebook “Likes” for any given list of links.

hof.jpg
Source + Demo

73. PowerTip

A jQuery plugin that creates hover tooltips. PowerTip features a very flexible design that is easy to customize, gives you a number of different ways to use the tooltips, has APIs for developers, and supports adding complex data to tooltips.

PowerTip.jpg
Source + Demo

72. stalactite

A jquery plugin that slowly and lazily packs the contents of an element. Unlike most packing libraries that try to do all the math and sorting up front, stalactite takes a lazy approach and sorts each child element sequentially.

Stalactite.jpg
Source + Demo

71. jQuery tubular

A jQuery plugin that lets you set a YouTube video as your page background. Just attach it to your page wrapper element, set some options, and you’re on your way.

jQuery-Tubular.jpg
Source + Demo

70. jQuery Custombox v1.1.2

jQuery Modal Window Effects with transitions CSS3.

jQuery-Custombox.jpg
Source + Demo

69. jQuery Super Simple Text Rotator by Pete R.

Add a super simple rotating text to your website with little to no markup

SuperSimple-Text-Rotator.jpg
Source + Demo

68. ALS – ANY LIST SCROLLER

Any List Scroller is the jQuery plugin by musings.it to scroll any list, of any dimension, with any content.

ALS.jpg
Source + Demo

67. TinyNav.js

A tiny jQuery plugin (443 bytes minified and gzipped) that converts <ul> and <ol> navigations to a select dropdowns for small screen. It also automatically selects the current page and adds selected=”selected” for that item.

TinyNav-JS1.jpg
Source + Demo

66. jQuery Vortex

A jQuery plugin which displays HTML elements elliptically, optionally rotating them.

jQuery-Vortex.jpg
Source + Demo

65. iCheck

Super customized checkboxes and radio buttons for jQuery and Zepto.

iCheck.jpg
Source + Demo

64. SocialCount

A jQuery plugin for lighter and faster Social Networking Widgets

SocialCount.jpg
Source + Demo

63. Swipe JS

Swipe is the most accurate touch slider.

Swipe-JS.jpg
Source + Demo

62. Socialist

a jquery social plugin that creates a social stream (or social “wall”) from multiple social media feeds in one place. Use it to pull content from Facebook pages, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and other social networks…

Socialist.jpg
Source + Demo

61. Supersized

A fullscreen background slideshow built using the jQuery library.

Supersized.jpg
SourceDemo

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

