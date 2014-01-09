Top 100 jQuery Plugins of Year 2013 (part 3/5)
By Sam Deering
Counting down from 100, here is what we think are the best jQuery plugins on 2013. Here are the 60-40 entries. Note: Some older plugins may be featured if they have had a major upgrade in 2013.
60. Intro.js
Better introductions for websites and features with a step-by-step guide for your projects.
59. Superbox
Reimagined lightbox gallery. Fully responsive HTML5.
58. nanoScroller.js
A jQuery plugin that offers a simplistic way of implementing Mac OS X Lion-styled scrollbars for your website. The latest version utilizes native scrolling and works with the iPad, iPhone, and some Android Tablets.
57. Video.js
The open source HTML5 video player
56. ARCTEXT.JS
While CSS3 allows us to rotate letters, it is quite complicated to arrange each letter along a curved path. Arctext.js is a jQuery plugin that let’s you do exactly that. Based on Lettering.js, it calculates the right rotation of each letter and distributes the letters equally across the imaginary arc of the given radius.
55. kGallery
First significant advantage of this gallery is ability to work stable with hundreds of pictures or with huge pictures without freezing browser. This effect is achieved by retrieving the list of images from the external source (JSON or XML) and downloading pictures gradually while slideshow is playing, not all in once.
54. jQuery Litelighter
Litelighter is a super light weight yet powerful syntax highlighting plugin for jQuery and Zepto. It comes with light and dark themes and js, html, css languages by default. It is super easy to extend!
53. jQuery Complexify
Complexify aims to provide a good measure of password complexity for websites to use both for giving hints to users in the form of strength bars, and for casually enforcing a minimum complexity for security reasons.
52. TouchTouch – A Touch Optimized Gallery Plugin
TouchTouch relies entirely on CSS3 for animations, which means that transitions are extra smooth on mobile devices (naturally, this also means that you won’t see any on older browsers).
51. Lettering.js
A lightweight, easy to use Javascript <span> injector for radical Web Typography
50. One Page Scroll v1.2
Create an Apple-like one page scroll website (iPhone 5S website) with One Page Scroll plugin Created by Pete R., Founder of BucketListly
49. Pongstagr.am
A jQuery plugin that lets you display your Instagram media to your website using Bootstrap Front-end styles and modal-plugin.
48. Numeral.js
A javascript library for formatting and manipulating numbers.
47. Zoomerang.js
A drop-in library that allows your users to zoom in on (almost) any element on your existing page. No setup, arbitrary styling.
46.JQuery Path Bezier Curve Generator – Jqbezier.ericlesch.com
Allows you to create custom pathing when using the jQuery animate function. Bezier curves are especially interesting, because they allow you to move an object along almost any conceivable path (especially when chaining animations together).
45. typeahead.js
A fast and fully-featured autocomplete library
44. Chosen
A jQuery plugin that makes long, unwieldy select boxes much more user-friendly.
43. Threesixty
A jQuery plugin for creating draggable 360s
42. jQuery.Pin
Pin any element to the top of a container. Easily disable it for smaller screen-sizes where there’s no room for that kind of shenanigans.
41. bxSlider
The Responsive jQuery Content Slider
