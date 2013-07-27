jQuery Wheel of Fortune Demo

Just a quick demo of a the Wheel of Fortune. Random spin animating wheel of fortune with win/lose realize.

Note: For better testing of the demo below open it in jsfiddle.

Requirements:

Demo Code

The Code – jQuery

window.WHEELOFFORTUNE = { cache: {}, init: function () { console.log('controller init...'); var _this = this; this.cache.wheel = $('.wheel'); this.cache.wheelMarker = $('.marker'); this.cache.wheelSpinBtn = $('.wheel'); //im using the wheel as the spin button but simply change this to a button if you want. //mapping is backwards as wheel spins clockwise //1=win this.cache.wheelMapping = [400, 120, 80, 750, 150, 300, 60, 175, 500, 125, 75, 1000, 120, 200, 90, 600, 100, 250].reverse(); this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.on('click', function (e) { e.preventDefault(); if (!$(this).hasClass('disabled')) _this.spin(); }); //reset wheel this.resetSpin(); //setup prize events this.prizeEvents(); }, spin: function () { console.log('spinning wheel'); var _this = this; // reset wheel this.resetSpin(); //disable spin button while in progress this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.addClass('disabled'); /* Wheel has 10 sections. Each section is 360/10 = 36deg. */ var deg = 1500 + Math.round(Math.random() * 1500), duration = 6000; //optimal 6 secs _this.cache.wheelPos = deg; //transition queuing //ff bug with easeOutBack this.cache.wheel.transition({ rotate: '0deg' }, 0) .transition({ rotate: deg + 'deg' }, duration, 'easeOutCubic'); //move marker _this.cache.wheelMarker.transition({ rotate: '-20deg' }, 0, 'snap'); //just before wheel finish setTimeout(function () { //reset marker _this.cache.wheelMarker.transition({ rotate: '0deg' }, 300, 'easeOutQuad'); }, duration - 500); //wheel finish setTimeout(function () { // did it win??!?!?! var spin = _this.cache.wheelPos, degrees = spin % 360, percent = (degrees / 360) * 100, segment = Math.ceil((percent / 6)), //divided by number of segments win = _this.cache.wheelMapping[segment - 1]; //zero based array console.log('spin = ' + spin); console.log('degrees = ' + degrees); console.log('percent = ' + percent); console.log('segment = ' + segment); console.log('win = ' + win); //display dialog with slight delay to realise win or not. setTimeout(function () { alert('you won '+win+'!'); }, 700); //re-enable wheel spin _this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.removeClass('disabled'); }, duration); }, resetSpin: function () { this.cache.wheel.transition({ rotate: '0deg' }, 0); this.cache.wheelPos = 0; } } window.WHEELOFFORTUNE.init();

The Code – CSS

.wheel-wrap { position: relative; width: 550px; height: 550px; overflow: hidden; margin: 0 auto; z-index: 1; } .marker { top: 10px; left: 250px; z-index: 2; position: absolute; } .wheel { top: 90px; left: 75px; width: 550px; z-index: 1; }

The Code – HTML