jQuery Wheel of Fortune Demo
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Just a quick demo of a the Wheel of Fortune. Random spin animating wheel of fortune with win/lose realize.
Note: For better testing of the demo below open it in jsfiddle.
Requirements:
The Code – jQuery
window.WHEELOFFORTUNE = {
cache: {},
init: function () {
console.log('controller init...');
var _this = this;
this.cache.wheel = $('.wheel');
this.cache.wheelMarker = $('.marker');
this.cache.wheelSpinBtn = $('.wheel'); //im using the wheel as the spin button but simply change this to a button if you want.
//mapping is backwards as wheel spins clockwise //1=win
this.cache.wheelMapping = [400, 120, 80, 750, 150, 300, 60, 175, 500, 125, 75, 1000, 120, 200, 90, 600, 100, 250].reverse();
this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.on('click', function (e) {
e.preventDefault();
if (!$(this).hasClass('disabled')) _this.spin();
});
//reset wheel
this.resetSpin();
//setup prize events
this.prizeEvents();
},
spin: function () {
console.log('spinning wheel');
var _this = this;
// reset wheel
this.resetSpin();
//disable spin button while in progress
this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.addClass('disabled');
/*
Wheel has 10 sections.
Each section is 360/10 = 36deg.
*/
var deg = 1500 + Math.round(Math.random() * 1500),
duration = 6000; //optimal 6 secs
_this.cache.wheelPos = deg;
//transition queuing
//ff bug with easeOutBack
this.cache.wheel.transition({
rotate: '0deg'
}, 0)
.transition({
rotate: deg + 'deg'
}, duration, 'easeOutCubic');
//move marker
_this.cache.wheelMarker.transition({
rotate: '-20deg'
}, 0, 'snap');
//just before wheel finish
setTimeout(function () {
//reset marker
_this.cache.wheelMarker.transition({
rotate: '0deg'
}, 300, 'easeOutQuad');
}, duration - 500);
//wheel finish
setTimeout(function () {
// did it win??!?!?!
var spin = _this.cache.wheelPos,
degrees = spin % 360,
percent = (degrees / 360) * 100,
segment = Math.ceil((percent / 6)), //divided by number of segments
win = _this.cache.wheelMapping[segment - 1]; //zero based array
console.log('spin = ' + spin);
console.log('degrees = ' + degrees);
console.log('percent = ' + percent);
console.log('segment = ' + segment);
console.log('win = ' + win);
//display dialog with slight delay to realise win or not.
setTimeout(function () {
alert('you won '+win+'!');
}, 700);
//re-enable wheel spin
_this.cache.wheelSpinBtn.removeClass('disabled');
}, duration);
},
resetSpin: function () {
this.cache.wheel.transition({
rotate: '0deg'
}, 0);
this.cache.wheelPos = 0;
}
}
window.WHEELOFFORTUNE.init();
The Code – CSS
.wheel-wrap {
position: relative;
width: 550px;
height: 550px;
overflow: hidden;
margin: 0 auto;
z-index: 1;
}
.marker {
top: 10px;
left: 250px;
z-index: 2;
position: absolute;
}
.wheel {
top: 90px;
left: 75px;
width: 550px;
z-index: 1;
}
The Code – HTML
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns