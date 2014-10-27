Tagging from Scratch in Rails
Ruby
Tags are sort of like categories, describing a piece of information (content) and allowing to the user to search for it again. In this tutorial, you will see how to build a simple tagging system, from the ground up, in Rails.
This tutorial assumes a basic knowledge with Ruby on Rails. I’ll try to keep it simple.
A common use of tags, which we all already know, is by Twitter to collect tweets around a certain topic related to the (hash)tag.
Tools
- Rails 4.1.4
- Ruby 2.0.1
- Foundation 5
Getting Started
The enitre source code of this application can be found in this repository
First, create your Rails project:
rails new TaggingTut
Then, add the foundation-rails gem to the Gemfile, are remove the
turbolinks gem. Run
bundle install.
We will use sqlite, the default database used by Rails
Remove this line from app/assets/javascript/application.js., since we removed the
turbolinks gem.
//= require turbolinks
Creating Tags
Generate the model for tags with a single attribute,
name:
rails g model tag name:string
We will index the name attribute (
index: true) to speed up our search with these tags. I recommend this tutorial for using indexes in Rails associations.
Tags have many Posts, and Posts can have more than one tag. As such, the relationship will be many-to-many. We can represent this association in Rails in two ways:
-
First: Use a
has_and_belongs_to_manyassociation. This will generate the join table in the database, but there wont be a generated model for the join. So, you won’t be able to add validations or any other attributes to the join.
-
Second: Use
has_many, throughwhich requires a model to be created for the join table. This way is preferred for most cases, so we will use it.
Create models “Post” and “Tagging”, as well
rails g model post author:string content:text
rails g model tagging post:belongs_to tag:belongs_to
After creating these models, run
rake db:migrate.
Now, we will create associations between posts and tags through ActiveRecord as follows:
app/models/post.rb
has_many :taggings
has_many :tags, through: :taggings
app/models/tag.rb
has_many :taggings
has_many :posts, through: :taggings
app/models/tagging.rb will be generated like so:
belongs_to :post
belongs_to :tag
We now have a join between posts and tags through the taggings join table.
Now, we will need to handle the creation of tags as part of the post
create action. So, we will define a method to take all the entered tags, strip them, and then write each tag to the database.
The Post model had two attributes, author and content, which are also defined in the current form. An attribute for all_tags will be added to the form data, as well. In Rails 4, add the desired (virtual, in this case) attribute using strong parameters. Virtual attributes are very simple, in this case defined as a getter and setter methods. The
strip function is for removing whitespace
app/models/post.rb
def all_tags=(names)
self.tags = names.split(",").map do |name|
Tag.where(name: name.strip).first_or_create!
end
end
def all_tags
self.tags.map(&:name).join(", ")
end
The all_tags function will be customized to render all the tags separated by commas.
Before creating the controller and views, install Zurb Foundation:
rails g foundation:install
Now, customize the controller and views for rendering the posts including all the tags. Create app/controllers/posts_controller.rb by typing:
rails g controller posts index create
Specify the strong parameters as follows, including our virtual attribute to hold all the tags entered through the view:
private
def post_params
params.require(:post).permit(:author, :content, :all_tags)
end
The
permit method creates a whitelist of parameters to be allowed to pass. Read more about about strong parameters here
Let’s create the form with a text field for tags. We will create the post using AJAX. It’s pretty simple:
app/views/posts/_new.html.erb
<div class="row text-center">
<%= form_for(Post.new, remote: true) do |f| %>
<div class="large-10 large-centered columns">
<%= f.text_field :author, placeholder: "Author name" %>
</div>
<div class="large-10 large-centered columns">
<%= f.text_area :content, placeholder: "Your post", rows: 5 %>
</div>
<div class="large-10 large-centered columns">
<%= f.text_field :all_tags, placeholder: "Tags separated with comma" %>
</div>
<div class="large-10 large-centered columns">
<%= f.submit "Post", class: "button"%>
</div>
<% end %>
</div>
__remote: true__ is the attribute that tells the form to be submitted via AJAX rather than by the browser’s normal submit mechanism.
After creating our post,
create will redirect to the
index action and view the existing posts.
app/controllers/posts_controller.rb
def index
@posts = Post.all
end
app/views/posts/index.html.erb
<div class="row">
<div class="large-8 columns">
<%= render partial: "posts/new" %>
</div>
</div>
Don’t forget to handle the routes.
config/routes.rb
root 'posts#index'
resources :posts, only: [:create]
Add some very simple styling to the view as follows:
app/assets/stylesheets/posts.css.scss
.tags-cloud {
margin-top: 16px;
padding: 14px;
}
.top-pad {
padding: 25px;
}
.glassy-bg{
box-shadow: 0px 3px 8px -4px rgba(0,0,0,0.15);
background: white;
border-radius: 4px;
padding-bottom: 12px;
}
.mt{
margin-top: 10px;
}
.mb{
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
.pt{
padding-top: 10px;
}
.pb{
padding-bottom: 10px;
}
Run
rails s and let’s see what we have.
Oops, there are no posts!. We never wrote the
create action.
app/controllers/posts_controller.rb
def create
@post = Post.new(post_params)
respond_to do |format|
if @post.save
format.js # Will search for create.js.erb
else
format.html { render root_path }
end
end
end
This snippet creates a new Post with the parameters specified by the user, checking whether it’s valid and returning the result. Since the form is submitted with AJAX, the respond format is
js.
Now, we need to create the create.js.erb file to hold the javascript that will run after creating the post:
app/views/posts/create.js.erb
var new_post = $("<%= escape_javascript(render(partial: @post))%>").hide();
$('#posts').prepend(new_post);
$('#post_<%= @post.id %>').fadeIn('slow');
$('#new_post')[0].reset();
This code renders a partial view of the newly created post, the
prepend function allows it to be rendered on top of the old posts with a
fadeIn effect.
Create a partial that will render each post:
app/views/posts/_post.html.erb
<%= div_for post do %>
<div class="large-12 columns border border-box glassy-bg mt pt">
<strong><%= h(post.author) %></strong><br />
<sup class="text-muted">From <%= time_ago_in_words(post.created_at)%></sup><br />
<div class="mb pb">
<%= h(post.content) %>
</div>
<div class="tags">
<%=raw post.all_tags %>
</div>
</div>
<% end %>
Before we check the output, modify the
index view to hold the partial for posts:
app/views/index.html.erb
<div class="row mt pt">
<div class="large-5 columns">
<div class="top-pad glassy-bg">
<%= render partial: "posts/new" %>
</div>
</div>
<div class= "large-7 columns" id="posts">
<%= render partial: @posts.reverse %>
</div>
</div>
Posts will be in reverse order from top to bottom, meaning, the most recenlty entered post will be first.
At this stage, we have posts with tags stored in the database using the two tables, tags and taggings . The taggings table saves the association between posts and tags. Here’s what our posts look like:
Tag-based Search
In this section, we will create scope-based searches on tag name.
Create a class method called
tagged_with(name) which will take the name of the specified tag and search for posts associated with it.
app/model/post.rb
def self.tagged_with(name)
Tag.find_by_name!(name).posts
end
Create an instance variable holding the results on the controller.
app/controllers/posts_controller.rb
def index
if params[:tag]
@posts = Post.tagged_with(params[:tag])
else
@posts = Post.all
end
end
Add a
get route to hold the tag name and point to the
posts_controller#index method:
config/routes.rb
get 'tags/:tag', to: 'posts#index', as: "tag"
After that, change the tags of each post to be links to the ‘index’ method, as follows:
app/views/_post.html.erb
<%=raw tag_links(post.all_tags)%>
tag_links(tags) is a helper method which will hold the logic of converting the tags to links.
app/helpers/posts_helper.rb
def tag_links(tags)
tags.split(",").map{|tag| link_to tag.strip, tag_path(tag.strip) }.join(", ")
end
Yay! Now, we have tag-based search for our posts!
Tag Cloud
Let’s generate one of those cool tag clouds based on counting the number of occurrences for each tag across all posts.
First, create a method to count all tags associated with posts:
app/models/tag.rb
def self.counts
self.select("name, count(taggings.tag_id) as count").joins(:taggings).group("taggings.tag_id")
end
This query groups the matched
tag_ids from the taggings join table and counts them.
We will style them according to their counts by creating a helper method called
tag_cloud which take the result of calling the
counts function and CSS classes.
app/helpers/posts_helper.rb
def tag_cloud(tags, classes)
max = tags.sort_by(&:count).last
tags.each do |tag|
index = tag.count.to_f / max.count * (classes.size-1)
yield(tag, classes[index.round])
end
end
This helper method will get the tag with the max count. Then, it loops on each tag to calculate the
index which will choose the CSS class based on rounded value. Then, the passed block will be executed.
We need to add styles for different sizes as follows:
app/assets/tags.css.scss
.css1 { font-size: 1.0em;}
.css2 { font-size: 1.2em;}
.css3 { font-size: 1.4em;}
.css4 { font-size: 1.6em;}
Don’t forget to add
*= require tags to application.css.
Finally, add the code to display the tags in the view and apply the CSS classes to them.
app/views/posts/index.html.erb
<div class="tags-cloud glassy-bg">
<h4>Tags Cloud</h4>
<% tag_cloud Tag.counts, %w{css1 css2 css3 css4} do |tag, css_class| %>
<%= link_to tag.name, tag_path(tag.name), class: css_class %>
<% end %>
</div>
Check it out, our tags are in a cloud!
actastaggable_on
After this article, you should be able to handle the act_as_taggable_on gem without issue. You can read more about it on its github repo.
Conclusion
I hope this tutorial helps you understand what goes into creating a basic tagging system. Tag, you’re it! :)
Passionate web wizard focusing on web development using RoR and JS technologies, an all-round geek who loves reading and writing in technology, she is graduated from the faculty of Computers and Information Science, with Java and web development experience. She currently works as a Front-end Engineer at ta3rifah.com.
