The Ultimate Guide to Deploying PHP Apps in the Cloud
PHP
By Prosper Otemuyiwa,
In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Install the Phalcon framework on Windows Azure, configure URL rewriting and get a sample app up and running
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to create and deploy a PHP+MySQL app on Windows Azure
By Rakhitha Nimesh,
Learn how to implement translation and speech synthesis with Microsoft Translator
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.