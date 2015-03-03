Connecting to Web Services with Android Wear
By Simon Codrington,
In this Android Wear tutorial, Simon Codrington shows how to co connect to web services and load data to a wearable.
By Simon Codrington,
In this Android Wear tutorial, Simon Codrington shows how to co connect to web services and load data to a wearable.
By Marcello La Rocca, Francisco Paulo,
Understand the ins and outs of using $watch in AngularJS. Marcello La Rocca takes a deep dive into the $watch, $watchGroup and $watchCollection methods.
By Pete Griffin,
We track the evolution of the smartwatch and explore what the future holds for the design of wearable screens. Could the smartwatch replace the smartphone?
By Huan Liu,
Huan Liu discusses the principles behind designing for always on watch apps that need constant access to the device hardware.
By Dmitri Lau,
The Pebble Time arranges notifications in chronological order on a timeline. Dimitri Lau shows how to push information to the Timeline directly using JSON.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explains what developers can look forward to in the new Pebble Time Watch.