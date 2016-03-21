Building Your First HoloLens App: Creating Assets
Mobile
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint looks at how to create all of the assets needed to start a project in Unity for the Microsoft HoloLens.
By Lars Klint,
Lars Klint shows how to begin developing for mixed reality using the Microsoft HoloLens SDK and Unity 3D, even without owning a headset!
By Patrick Catanzariti,
An explanation of the new reticle in the Cardboard v0.6 Unity SDK, how it can be customized and used.