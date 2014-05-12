An Alternative Laravel Package Development Workflow
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
After we published Francesco's Laravel Package development workflow a month ago, Younes chimes in with his own Laravel Package development approach!
By Younes Rafie,
After we published Francesco's Laravel Package development workflow a month ago, Younes chimes in with his own Laravel Package development approach!
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko teaches you how to use GitHub, Jasmine, Karma, and Travis to testing your JavaScript code and reduce the number of bugs in your code.
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen reviews PHP-CI, a new Continuous Integration tool focusing on PHP projects exclusively. See how it stacks up against the rest!
By Michael Calkins,
Michael Calkins introduces Travis CI, a service for Continuous Integration, and explains how one can get it up and running with a PHP project