5 Ideas to Improve Your Website UX in Under 2 Hours
By Saad Al-Sabbagh,
Sometimes small changes can make a big difference to your UX. Saad has 5 relatively simple ways you can improve your UX in a morning's work.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno reveals some little known tips and tricks for upgrades to your development workflow - from health to speed of development, everything's on the menu!
This post by Bruno Skvorc will list highly effective tips, resources and best practices for keeping your PHP projects secure, fast and awesome.
By Shaumik Daityari,
With the right set of commands, the terminal can definitely get things done faster. Shaumik Daityari shares 10 of the most useful, time-saving terminal tips
By Fredric Mitchell,
Performant PHP - easy hints and tips that make your applications fly
By Justyn Hornor,
This is the 3rd part of the series Design a Multi-Page Form in WordPress: Multi-Page Processing. In part three, we’re going to update (not insert) the data into the row we started for this form and show how we can make an optional version of the form based upon previous data entries.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,