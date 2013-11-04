Fredric has many years of experience in the IT field, including as a consultant in healthcare IT, an an Interaction Designer, a Lead Developer on a large government project and a Web Development Manager. Since the days of the Tandy 3000, tinkering has always been a passion, and it continues with his Legos and Raspberry Pi.
Fredric's articles
Easy Wins For More Performant PHP
PHP
By Fredric Mitchell,
Performant PHP - easy hints and tips that make your applications fly
Mapping with Geocoder PHP and Leaflet.js
JavaScript
By Fredric Mitchell,
Learn how to integrate Geocoder PHP with Leaflet JS to create simple, easy and beautiful interactive maps on your website