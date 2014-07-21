8 of the Most Popular WordPress Theme Frameworks in 2016
By Joash Rajin,
Joash Rajin covers 8 of the most popular WordPress theme frameworks including premium, paid options and also free WordPress frameworks.
By James George,
James George introduces Beans, a framework that makes it easy to create WordPress sites without hassle.
Genesis is an incredibly popular WordPress theme framework. In this article we show you how easy it is to create your own Genesis child theme from scratch.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A WordPress theme framework allows you to easily build your own WordPress themes. In this article we cover the most popular WordPress theme frameworks.