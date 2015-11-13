templating engines

Quick Tip: Convenience Hacks for Passing Data to Views
PHP
By Reza Lavarian,
A couple of helper methods for quickly and effectively passing larger numbers of variables to views from your controllers
By Reza Lavarian,
A couple of helper methods for quickly and effectively passing larger numbers of variables to views from your controllers
By Martín Martínez,
Martín Martínez introduces you to Underscore.js and details how you can use it to write cleaner code which is both easier to read and easier to maintain.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace walks us through a paradigm-shifting new template engine, Transphporm, which uses CSS selectors to alter template content. Intrigued? Come see!
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields examines the state of templating in JavaScript before introducing 3 libraries that will help you separate concerns and write maintainable code