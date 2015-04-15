Add Social Login via Google & Facebook to Your Single-page App
JavaScript
By Graham Cox,
Adding social login to your SPA needn't be a difficult task. Graham Cox demonstrates how to easily authenticate your users via Google and Facebook.
By Graham Cox,
Adding social login to your SPA needn't be a difficult task. Graham Cox demonstrates how to easily authenticate your users via Google and Facebook.
By Reza Lavarian,
Implementing social logins is making your head explode? Oauth to complex? No more! With Socialite, it's done in 30 minutes, for ANY social service.
By Memi Allamani,
Memi Allamani takes you through a crash course of implementing a merged Google+ / Facebook login with Oauth.io
By Collins Agbonghama,
Agbonghama explores a PHP package used for adding social logins to your PHP application. Log your users in with FB, Google, Github, etc!