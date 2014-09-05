Local Composer for Everyone! A Conference-Friendly Satis Setup
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
By Lukas White,
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Toran, a Satis alternative, is software which enables you to have your own Packagist for Composer package management.