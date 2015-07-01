React vs Angular: An In-depth Comparison
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Should you pick Angular or React? Pavels Jelisjevs looks in detail at what both frameworks have to offer, and gives some practical advice on how to choose.
By Jurgen Van de Moere,
Jurgen explains how Angular versions work, where to find instructions for upgrading Angular, and how to update Angular projects to the latest version.
Jurgen Van de Moere takes an existing Angular 2+ app and adds a REST API back end. Learn about RxJS observables and how to mock HTTP services for testing.
By Peleke Sengstacke,
Learn how to program with observables. Peleke Sengstacke looks at 10 important RxJS functions for working with streams, with examples of their usage.
By Florian Rappl,
Curious about functional reactive programming? Florian Rappl explains the concepts, working through several examples using the RxJS library.
By Eric Elliott,
In light of recent news that the web platform is getting a new low-level binary compile format, Eric Elliott asks what will life after JavaScript look like?