Horizon: A Scalable Backend Perfect for JavaScript Mobile Apps
Mobile
By Wern Ancheta,
Horizon is a scalable backend perfect for JavaScript and cross-platform mobile apps, in this tutorial Wern Ancheta creates a multiplayer game to show why.
Wern Ancheta covers realtime app development with RethinkDB and React Native for automatic data updates pushed straight to users
By Jay Raj,
Jay Ray shows how to use RethinkDB, an open source JSON database, with Node.js applications.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhiavat Pandya walks through an introduction to RethinkDB. He explains the concepts behind this NoSQL database, as well as examples of using it in Ruby.