Learn Regex: A Beginner’s Guide
By Michael Wanyoike,
Learn regex (regular expressions) in our beginner's guide, including how they work and how to use them in a range of common scenarios.
By Lowell D. Thomas,
Lowell Thomas introduces apg-exp, a library that uses the ABNF pattern syntax to create readable, composable sets of rules for validating data.
By Kevin Yank,
Wondering how to validate input with JavaScript? Kevin Yank takes a look at what regular expressions are and what they can do for you.
By Matthew Wilkin,
Matthew Wilkin demonstrates how to integrate Hubot with your Slack channel and write custom scripts to both improve and reduce employee efficiency.
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola makes regular expressions less scary by explaining what they do and how, and demoing some practical regex examples, explained in detail.
By Sarah Hawk,
In Talk With The Experts this week, SitePoint forum staff members Thom Parkin and Allan H did an amazing job of explaining regular expressions, a concept many find pretty sticky.
