random number generator

Solidity Pitfalls: Random Number Generation for Ethereum
Web
By Michiel Mulders,
This article will guide you through the best practices and pitfalls when using a random number as input for your Ethereum smart contract.
By Michiel Mulders,
This article will guide you through the best practices and pitfalls when using a random number as input for your Ethereum smart contract.
By Nicola Pietroluongo,
Nicola Pietroluongo takes a look at the new randomness functions in PHP 7, compares them to "rand", and introduces alternatives for older PHP versions.
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Ibarra Romero discusses the risks and challenges in modern web app security regarding password hashing