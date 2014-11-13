How to Make a Simple JavaScript Quiz
JavaScript
By Yaphi Berhanu, James Hibbard,
Yaphi and James walk you through making your own simple JavaScript quiz. This is a fun exercise and a great way to learn a variety of coding techniques.
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
