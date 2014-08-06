8 Must Have PHP Quality Assurance Tools
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
By Claudio Ribeiro,
A new tool for static analysis of PHP code has shown up: PHPSA - PHP Smart Analyzer. Tune in and check out what it can do!
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Bruno Skvorc,
This post by Bruno Skvorc will list highly effective tips, resources and best practices for keeping your PHP projects secure, fast and awesome.
By Peter Nijssen,
Sensiolabs, the company behind Silex and Symfony, offers Insight as a service to help you check your code's quality and security issues. Here's a quick demo