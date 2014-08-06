8 Must Have PHP Quality Assurance Tools
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
By Claudio Ribeiro,
A new tool for static analysis of PHP code has shown up: PHPSA - PHP Smart Analyzer. Tune in and check out what it can do!
By Angela Molina, Daniel Schwarz,
We think it's important to connect you with subject matter specialists and give you a chance to say hello and ask them a question. Last week, we caught up with Daniel Schwarz for a chat about Sketch 3.
By Thomas Peham,
Thomas describes a static site generator workflow, from the generator itself to bug tracking, hosting, version control, QA testing and product management.
By Angela Molina, Tiffany Brown,
Last week Tiffany Brown, author of CSS Master, joined us on the forums for a Q&A session discussing CSS Animations. Read the highlights of her conversation.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter take a look at Static Review - a framework for writing git hooks, so you can do hook inspections on your files on certain git actions!
By Angela Molina,
A post Q&A chat with Guilherme Müller; a full stack developer and SitePoint Premium teacher.
By Angela Molina,
Guilherme Müller, creator of HTML courses on SitePoint Premium, is joining us for an exclusive Q&A session on the Forums. Wednesday, 5th August at 4pm (EST)
By Peter Nijssen,
Peter Nijssen guides you through installing and securing Jenkins, preparing ground for implementing it with a PHP project in part 2. Code quality FTW!
By Peter Nijssen,
Sensiolabs, the company behind Silex and Symfony, offers Insight as a service to help you check your code's quality and security issues. Here's a quick demo