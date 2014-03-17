Sourcehunt – Open Source Week Edition
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Deji Akala,
Deji Akala talks about the PHP-FIG, informing us of the current situation it finds itself in, and shedding some light on the "why" of it all.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie re-introduces Monolog, the PSR-3 logging package for PHP which allows you to log messages from your app to files, Slack channels, and much more
By Surendra Mohan,
Surendra Mohan discusses the Symfony and third-party components that have been added into the most recent version of Drupal