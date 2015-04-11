Multi-Device Onboarding: What We Can Learn from Mint & Expensify?
Design & UX
By Aja Frost,
Some users come to us via the web – others via an app. How does the onboarding UX differ? Aja looks at how Mint and Expensify answer that question.
By Alex Walker,
Alex Walker looks at seven new and interesting fonts that you can start using in your designs affordably.
By Kishan Gupta,
Scary statistic time: Only 25% of apps are ever opened more than once. Kishan is here to help bring new users into your app – and keep them coming back.
By Lauren Holliday,
This is the only guide you need to collecting the best client testimonials. We tell you everything you need to know about conducting client exit interviews.