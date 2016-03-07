Mindfulness at Work: 5 Ways to Improve Your Productivity
Design & UX
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Research shows that mindfulness at work can improve your focus, attention, and ability to work under stress.
By Paul Maplesden,
Paul Maplesden walks through six meditation techniques for entrepreneurs looking to take their basic mindfulness sessions to the next level.
By Rebeka Bergin,
Rebeka Bergin looks at seven apps and devices that'll help busy entrepreneurs get a handle on the essential skill of meditation.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz introduces entrepreneurs to mindfulness meditation, and covers a simple technique for getting started with the practice.