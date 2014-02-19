Using the Battery Status API to Optimize Your Development
By Simon Codrington,
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.
By Luis Vieira,
Luis Vieira discusses how to use local storage, part of the HTML5 Web Storage API, to improve the performance of a website.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Aurelio introduces the HTML5 Resource timing API, which helps us collect timing information for various resources loaded locally or via third parties.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
There are tons of new features in HTML5 that can help us build powerful web apps. This article discusses 10 of these, with details on browser support.