How to Defend Your Website with Zip Bombs
By Christian Haschek,
Christian shows you how to deliver unexpected and large amounts of data (zip bombs) to people who might be attempting to access or crawl your server.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Oliver Sild,
Oliver talks about the most common simple hacks applied to small business websites, how a hack works, why, and whom they actually benefit. Stay safe!
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris makes his cheap Fitbit vibrate on new Twitter DMs - emulated pager AND a silent wake-up alarm? WIN!
By SitePoint Offers,
By Kyle Vermeulen,
Build a bridge, or get in your boat and explore? Kyle Vermeulen asks Influx founder Michael De Wildt about the difference between hacking and engineering.