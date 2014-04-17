13 Best Practices for Building RESTful APIs
By Michiel Mulders,
Building robust APIs is an important skill — they make the modern web go round. Learn the 13 best practices you should consider when building a RESTful API.
By Danny van Kooten,
Danny explains why he moved from Laravel to a Go version of his app and explains which advantages a Golang rewrite of his web app brought him.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the possibilities for Native iOS and Android programming with Go and wonders if the language is a viable alternative.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward introduces Go (aka GoLang), covering the features of this statically typed, compiled language, as well as resources for further learning.
By Mal Curtis,
I’ve been programming in Go for a couple of years now, and while it took a little warming to in the beginning, it has become my go to language of choice.
By Michael Sauter,
Michael Sauter goes in depth with Go functions, and brings you up to speed on what's similar to and what's different from the usual implementations
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces Golang (or Go), the impressive programming language from Google