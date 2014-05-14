Focus More on Design, Less on Accounting with FreshBooks
Design & UX
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There are only so many hours in a day. Keeping bills and expenses in order and sending out invoices and collecting money takes too many of them.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
There are only so many hours in a day. Keeping bills and expenses in order and sending out invoices and collecting money takes too many of them.
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
Bad time estimates are a major reason why many freelancers are overworked and underpaid. This step-by-step plan will help you earn a liveable wage.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor reviews the top five accounting tools for freelancers and outlines their features.