Writing a Flarum Extension: Building a Custom Field
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn how to add a custom field to a Flarum user account. Users will be able to set this custom field from their profile page, and admins will be able to edit it too.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus explores forums as a source of information, guidance and inspiration for article writing, providing tips on how to ask the perfect question.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith looks at Flarum, the soon to be released PHP forum. We talk about features, installation, customization, and more!
By Jasmine Elias,
"OMG I love competitions!" I hear you say. Of course you do, who doesn't like a good win? During the month of June, you can win prize packs just for posting
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we look at how easy is it to install the bbPress plugin on WordPress. We also review the main features that make it such a popular forum.