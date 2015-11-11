Face Detection and Recognition with Keras
Web
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik shows how to detect faces in images using the MTCNN model in Keras and use the VGGFace2 algorithm to extract facial features and match them in different images.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses React Native and the Microsoft face API to create a face recognition app.
By Peter Bengtsson,
Peter Bengtsson shows how to build a web page able to detect the distance of your face from the screen with JavaScript.