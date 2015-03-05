How to Set Up a Vue Development Environment
JavaScript
By James Hibbard,
Learn how to configure VS Code to work with Vue, lint and format your code, and use Vue’s browser tools to see at what’s going on under a Vue app's hood.
By Pavels Jelisejevs,
Pavels Jelisejevs introduces ESLint, a highly configurable tool which analyses your code and highlights (or optionally fixes) any bugs or issues it finds.
By Rami Sayar,
Microsoft's Rami Sayar shares the three plugins that every Gruntfile and Gulpfile needs to make a great website
By Jani Hartikainen,
How do you and your team ensure the quality of your code? Jani Hartikainen examines four JavaScript linting tools and weighs up the pros and cons of each.