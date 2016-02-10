JavaScript’s New Private Class Fields, and How to Use Them
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler examines the proposed class fields feature of JavaScript, which aim to deliver simpler constructors with private and static members.
By Simon Julian,
Practical ES6 provides an introduction to many of the powerful new JavaScript language features that were introduced in ECMAScript 2015, as well as features introduced in ECMAScript 2016 and 2017. It also takes a look at the features planned for ECMAScript 2018 in this rapidly evolving language.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott guides you through a step-by-step approach to JavaScript object creation — from object literals to factory functions and ES6 classes.
By Samier Saeed,
Samier Saeed walks you through the best way to implement a singleton in JavaScript and examines how that has evolved with the rise of ES6.
By Camilo Reyes,
Camilo Reyes looks at the observer pattern — a handy pattern to use for keeping parts of a page in sync in response to events and the data they provide.
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien looks at different possibilities for code reuse with ES2015 classes, exploring various ways of implementing multiple inheritance in ES6.
By Jeff Mott,
Jeff Mott helps you truly master the concept of closures in JavaScript using simple examples, demonstrating how they would be implemented from scratch.