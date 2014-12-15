error messages

Introducing Bugsnag – the Last Error Monitor You’ll Need
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
By Younes Rafie,
Younes introduces Bugsnag, an excellent professional error monitoring, reporting and parsing tool, and implements it into an old Laravel app.
By Vinay Raghu,
It's a pretty easy formula: Happy users = stay longer. Vinay takes a comprehensive look at how better usability can make new users stick around longer.
By Byron Houwens,
In a perfect world we'd never need them, but creating a thoughtful error message UX is one of the best ways to help our users. Byron explains.