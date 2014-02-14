Fighting Recruiter Spam with PHP – Proof of Concept
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Connecting to IMAP and SMTP from PHP in order to filter, identify, and reply to recruiter spam - the inbox blight of any decent developer!
