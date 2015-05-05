Setting Up a Modern PHP Development Environment with Docker
PHP
By Tom Butler,
There are so many ways to set up your PHP development environment, but using Docker is the current best practice. Let's walk through how to do it properly.
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we show you how to deploy your local WordPress Docker installation to DigitalOcean, then sync a BitBucket repository with our droplet.
By Aleksander Koko,
In this article we cover how to use the official Docker WordPress image, with an introduction to Docker Compose, which can help make our life much easier.