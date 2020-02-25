Secret Strategies to Win Promotions Other Devs Can’t Get
By Andrew McDermott,
Getting a job promotion isn't as straightforward as you might think. Learn the secrets to getting that critical edge to ensure your career advancement.
By Andrew McDermott,
Getting a job promotion isn't as straightforward as you might think. Learn the secrets to getting that critical edge to ensure your career advancement.
By Andrew McDermott,
Is your boss making bad decisions? Are you walking on eggshells? Learn some practical steps to help your boss make better decisions without losing your job!
By Andrew Stetsenko,
Not landing as many job interviews as you hoped? Learn these ten simple resumé tweaks that will improve your chances of getting a developer job interview.
By Andrew McDermott,
Andrew McDermott details the ways conscientious developers can be taken advantage of, and how they can combat this and make sure they're properly rewarded.
By Joshua Kraus,
Follow Aaron Osteraas’ journey to getting a developer job, from tinkering with computer parts as a teenager to overcoming the challenges of programming.
By James Hibbard,
James outlines the skills that will help you land your first dev job, suggesting 10 projects you can build to get started.
By Joshua Kraus,
Joshua Kraus explores how to conduct a remote job search, impress remote employers, nail interviews, and land a remote job that best fits your needs.