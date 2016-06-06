design apps

5 Fast Tools For Generating Polished Product Mockups
By Alex Walker,
Product mockups are used to showcase web/app designs in a device frame, but can we accomplish this without Photoshop? Yes, and today, Alex shows us how!
By Daniel Schwarz, Alex Walker,
Daniel and Alex list the best design tools and resources featured on Product Hunt in August 2017. You really don't want to miss out on these!
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this tutorial, Daniel teaches us about designing and prototyping with Adobe XD, and explains why it might be the most complete design tool yet.
By Alex Walker,
Every year your workflow changes. For me, 2016 was the year when the Chrome App arrived as a serious web/UI design option.
By Gabrielle Gosha,
Design isn't something you only do at your desk. Gabrielle has 9 apps to help designers get things done on their iPhone.